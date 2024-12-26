Traders Purchase Large Volume of Quantum-Si Call Options (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 1,696 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 41.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,652,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,224. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.20. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

