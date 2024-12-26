Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

TRIP stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.86 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 71.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,512,548 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 632,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 214.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,180 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 120,209 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

