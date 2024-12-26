TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TTEC has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $22.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in TTEC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

