TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TTEC by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in TTEC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
