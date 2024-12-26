Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Trading 7% Higher – What’s Next?

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. 50,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 88,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Turbo Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

