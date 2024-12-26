UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Trading 2.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51.
