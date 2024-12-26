Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 47,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 545,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.21 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 248.43% and a negative net margin of 20.57%.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

