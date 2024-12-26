Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1522 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
