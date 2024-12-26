Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.1522 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

