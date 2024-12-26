Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 59,876 shares.The stock last traded at $106.53 and had previously closed at $106.74.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

