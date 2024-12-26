Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) vs. Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Financial Contrast

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Highlands REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $289.57 million 5.34 -$107.26 million ($0.17) -97.88 Highlands REIT $30.98 million 0.41 -$10.30 million N/A N/A

Highlands REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 2 2 0 2.50 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Veris Residential and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veris Residential currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -5.70% -4.97% -2.02% Highlands REIT -11.68% -1.98% -1.19%

Risk and Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.97, indicating that its share price is 1,497% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Highlands REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Highlands REIT

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.