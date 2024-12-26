WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74. WCF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

