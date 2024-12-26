Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.58 and traded as high as $194.26. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $194.16, with a volume of 321,609 shares.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $165,112.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,444,922.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 35,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $6,740,741.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,946,148.90. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,243 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,474,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

