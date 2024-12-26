What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for NN Q1 Earnings?

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
NN stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.97.
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
