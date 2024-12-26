What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for NN Q1 Earnings?

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Monday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get NN alerts:

NN Stock Down 4.2 %

NN stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NN by 3,510.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,429 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NN by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 287,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.