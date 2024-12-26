Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Up 199.1% in December

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 199.1% from the November 30th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $243.29.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

