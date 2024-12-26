XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.59 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,263,539 shares changing hands.

XLMedia Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.33 million, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.57.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

