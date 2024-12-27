12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Trading 2.7% Higher – What’s Next?

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. 16,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.
12244 (ASM.V) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91.
12244 (ASM.V) Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 12244 (ASM.V)
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12244 (ASM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.