180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 1,825.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 53,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of 180 Degree Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

