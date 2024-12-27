Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.43% and a net margin of 850.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.
