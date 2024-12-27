AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares changing hands.
AIX.V Stock Up 3.7 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.
AIX.V Company Profile
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AIX.V
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.