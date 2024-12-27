Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $48.46.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

