Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

