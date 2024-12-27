Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $11.36.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Power Play: Japan’s Top Auto Stocks Eye Historic Merger
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.