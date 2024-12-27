Alphabet (GOOGL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $217.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $206.00 to $212.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $206.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $192.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,864,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,552,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,455 shares of company stock valued at $28,462,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,559,240,000 after buying an additional 4,567,275 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 47,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.