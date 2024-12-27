American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2826 dividend. This is a positive change from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,624,000 after acquiring an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

