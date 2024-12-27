Analysts Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $41.33

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 503.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
