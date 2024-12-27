Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $45.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
