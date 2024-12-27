Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $94.00

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $100.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $166,978,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,985,000 after purchasing an additional 829,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,940,000 after buying an additional 207,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

