Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Down 41.3% in December

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aptorum Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

