Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 17444889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.