ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 88,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.
ArcLight Clean Transition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20.
ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
