Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.36. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

