Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

