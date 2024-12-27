Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 177,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 289,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aston Bay Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.