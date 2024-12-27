Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 80150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Atico Mining Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

