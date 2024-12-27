Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Up 12.7% – Should You Buy?

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.70 ($0.22). Approximately 3,890,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 1,119,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.71 ($0.20).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 12.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.25.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.