Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$12.94 Average PT from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.
A number of research firms have weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
