Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $1,783,032.42 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 145,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,783,032.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,116.40. This trade represents a 48.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 100,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,228,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 75,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $923,250.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 795,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,326. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $782.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

