Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in December

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,867,700 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 6,163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies and Corporate; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring, and insurance.

