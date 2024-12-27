Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 636.4% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.2 %

About Barratt Developments

BTDPY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

