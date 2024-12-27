Beyond Meat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 29,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,052 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ethan Brown sold 313,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $1,173,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,330. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 29.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 27,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 6,281,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.22. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.