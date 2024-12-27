BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

