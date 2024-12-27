BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
