BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYDGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,337. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2,293.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

