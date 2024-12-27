BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. 154,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.