Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDNNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. 22,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,165. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

