Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,452. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
