Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,452. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.