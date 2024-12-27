CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$34.94.

CAE opened at C$35.73 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

