Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 66,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 426,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.36 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $810,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,373,896.38. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

