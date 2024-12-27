Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

CNTMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 304,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

