Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the November 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CDIO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 706,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,428. Cardio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.