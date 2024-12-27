Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in December

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $83.59 during trading hours on Friday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $83.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

