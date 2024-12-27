Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.60.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Cencora by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 13.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $45,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Cencora by 406.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Stock Performance
COR opened at $226.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.97. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
