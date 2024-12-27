Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$15.21 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -358.82%.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

