China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.1 %

CRHKY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.45. 306,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,753. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

