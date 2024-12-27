China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Down 2.1 %
CRHKY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.45. 306,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,753. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About China Resources Beer
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Beer
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.